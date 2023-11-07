Welbeck Farm Shop has been named as one of the best farm retailers in the UK by the Farm Retail Association.

Welbeck Farm Shop is one of the finalists for the Farm Shop Butchery of the Year Award. More than 70 per cent of the produce sold at Welbeck Farm is sourced or prepared on the Welbeck Estate.

The latest addition to the Estate is a beef herd of Belted Galloways that is nearly ready for the butchery counters.

Oliver Stubbins, Farm Shop Manager, commented, “The Farm Retail Association awards really pick out the best of the best, with quality, provenance, and sustainability at the heart of every product. We are proud to be sourcing and preparing the highest standard of produce, and our Butchery counters epitomise that. Our team work tirelessly to ensure consistency of quality, and our traditional serve-over-counter allows high levels of interaction and the ability to prepare each cut to individual customer preferences. For us to be identified as being amongst the best Butchers in the UK is a real honour, and we look forward to the awards next year. “

Chair of the Farm Retail Association, Emma Mosey said: “Farm shops and farmers markets continue to be the nation’s retail beacons for sourcing fresh and nutritious produce with low food miles, from passionate and knowledgeable, often family-run, independent businesses.

“It is right that we celebrate the crucial role that these invaluable food and drink retailers play at the heart of the communities they serve. Running throughout our finalists are inspiring stories of innovation, consistent quality produce and customer service excellence: terrific achievements and qualities that have been demonstrated during a challenging period for retailers amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

“Congratulations to everyone who is shortlisted and good luck. This is your time to shine, and we are looking forward to celebrating your achievements in March at our grand awards ceremony!”

The awardswill take place on Tuesday March 5.