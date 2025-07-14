Nottinghamshire farm shop named among the UK’s best for 2025

New research has named Welbeck Farm Shop in Nottinghamshire the fourth best farm shop in the UK for 2025.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welbeck Farm Shop located on the historic Welbeck Estate near Worksop received a score of 58 out of 100 with Jeremey Clarkson’s famous Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire taking the top spot with 81 out of 100.

Chatsworth House Farm Shop also made the cut in 10th spot with a score of 50 out of 100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK’s best farm shops for 2025 have been revealed by meal delivery box company HelloFresh – the rankings measure each shop based on several factors, including TripAdvisor rating, social media following and price range.

Welbeck Farm Shop named among best in UK

A HelloFresh spokesperson said: “Farm shops are an excellent way to enjoy local, fresh produce, especially in the summer. Here at HelloFresh, our recipes are great for making the most out of fresh ingredients while trying new flavours and finding new favourite dishes.”

The research analysed 30 farm shops across the country, awarding scores based on various factors such as TripAdvisor ratings, price ranges, social media followers and chance of rain during a visit.

These factors were then broken down to give each farm shop an overall score out of 100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since launching in 2006, the Welbeck Farm Shop has gone on to win multiple awards.

Much of its produce comes from the 15,000-acre Welbeck Estate, alongside Nottinghamshire-based suppliers.

In 2024 the shop was named as The Farm Shop & Deli Show’s UK Large Farm Shop of the Year.

Located in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, the winner Diddly Squat Farm boasts 1,000 acres of land, and you’ll find home grown and locally sourced products in the farm shop, which is open Wednesday to Sunday, between 9:30am - 4:30pm. This charming farm shop is also often featured in the TV series, Clarkson’s Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research found that Macknade Food Hall in Kent has an average TripAdvisor rating of 4.3/5 and Google rating of 4.5/5 showing just how much visitors have enjoyed spending time at this farm shop. Likewise, Sky Park Farm in Hampshire has a 5/5 rating from Facebook and an impressive 4.7 rating from Google.

When it comes to Instagrammable locations, Diddly Squat Farm leads the way with over 2.3 million followers. This is followed by Chatsworth House Farm Shop with over 270,000 Instagram followers.