Master Chef's Gregg Wallace to cook up a storm at Worksop's North Notts Food Fest

Star of BBC shows including MasterChef, Eat Well for Less and Inside the Factory, Greg Wallace, will be entertaining the crowds at the event on Saturday, July 1, at the Old Market Square in Worksop, with two culinary demonstrations during the afternoon.

Gregg said: “I’m really looking forward to coming to Worksop and this year’s Food Fest. I’m always delighted to share my love of food and cooking with people and during the current economic climate, cooking good food on a budget has never been more important. Tasty, healthy food doesn’t have to be time consuming or expensive to prepare so I’m happy to share my experience, passion and stories with everyone attending.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sally Gillborn, chief executive of North Notts BID, which is hosting the event, said: “The Food Fest is a wonderful annual celebration of everything special about food and drink in the district. Gregg’s passion for cooking is infectious so we're absolutely delighted that he will be headlining this year’s event and we can’t wait to see what treats he has in store.

TV star Greg Wallace to appear at North Notts Food Fest

“Gregg’s brand of humour and his enthusiasm for food is sure to both excite and educate the crowds, who we hope will come away from the workshops wanting to discover more about the fantastic food and drink businesses we have in the district.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Greg will be assisted by local cookery writer and home economist Teresa Bovey, Toby Doy from the School of Artisan Food and Instagram chef Beth Davies, aka Buffet the Vampire Slayer.

The Food Fest includes a packed programme of activities for food-loving families to enjoy, including free biscuit decorating and bread kneading sessions for children, alongside a cocktail masterclass, a variety of street entertainment and artisan market vendors.

For the full list of stall holders and workshop times, as well as event updates, visit the North Notts Food Fest Facebook event page.