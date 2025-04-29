A sunny Sunday afternoon in the pub with the whole family needn't break the bank - if you know where to look | Hungry Horse

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Sunny Sundays, a massive roast, and a drink — all for a tenner? These pubs across Nottinghamshire are serving up unbeatable value for relaxed family get-togethers.

When the sun’s shining, there’s nowhere better to be than outside in a pub garden with a proper Sunday roast in front of you — and right now, a popular family pub chain is making it almost too good to believe.

Hungry Horse is offering a full Sunday roast dinner plus a drink for just £10. That’s not a typo. At a time when most places seem to be charging double for a standard roast, Hungry Horse is staying true to what it’s famous for: big portions, loads of choice, amazing value for money, and a proper welcome for all the family.

The Sunday menu offers a generous plate stacked with hand-carved topside of beef, tender roast turkey, or a new veggie tart, all loaded up with crispy roasties, mash, carrots, peas, green beans, a giant Yorkshire pudding and plenty of gravy. Plus, you get a drink included — perfect for sipping in the sunshine while the kids run around.

And because it’s Hungry Horse, there are options to supersize your Sunday feast with extra roasties, Yorkshire puddings, or pigs in blankets if you’re feeling particularly hungry.

Five great Hungry Horse pubs to visit in Nottinghamshire:

The Waters Edge – Nottingham

Perched on the southern bank of the Nottingham Canal, The Waters Edge is a family-friendly pub just a stroll away from the city centre and Nottingham Castle. With a spacious beer garden and outdoor play area, it’s perfect for sunny Sundays with the family.

The Sherwood Manor – Nottingham

Located on Mansfield Road, The Sherwood Manor offers a welcoming atmosphere with a spacious beer garden. It’s an ideal spot for families and groups looking to enjoy a hearty Sunday roast in a relaxed setting.

The Wolds – West Bridgford

Situated just a couple of miles from Nottingham city centre, The Wolds in West Bridgford is a family-friendly pub with a large outdoor seating area. It’s a great place to enjoy a Sunday meal with the family.

The Bold Forester – Mansfield

Located on Botany Avenue, The Bold Forester is a spacious pub with a large beer garden, making it perfect for sunny Sunday lunches. It’s a popular spot for locals looking for great value and hearty meals.

The Ashley – Worksop

Situated in Worksop, The Ashley is a family-friendly pub offering a welcoming atmosphere and a spacious beer garden. It’s an excellent choice for a relaxed Sunday roast with family and friends.

And if someone in your party fancies something different, Hungry Horse has you covered. From classic fish and chips and award-winning steak and ale pie, to plant-based fishless fillets and huge sharing platters, there’s something for every appetite and every pocket. Plus, the kids’ menu is full of great options — and even includes a smaller Sunday roast.

Whether you are planning a big family gathering, meeting friends for a relaxed afternoon, or just treating yourself after a long week, a sunny Sunday at a Hungry Horse pub offers great food, great company and unbeatable value.