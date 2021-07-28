Channel 4’s Come Dine With Me is looking for Worksop contestants
Do you have what it takes to win the £1000 cash prize in Channel 4’s new series of Come Dine With Me?
Channel 4 has revealed it is looking for a set of food-loving, fun, and confident people who love to cook and host from Worksop and the surrounding area.
This fun opportunity will involve cooking a three-course meal for the other amateur chefs, and scoring each other’s dinner parties out of 10. The winner will walk away with £1000 cash in hand.
Anyone can apply to take part, provided they’re aged 18 or over, have not worked or trained as a professional chef, and live in the surrounding area.
The casting process will take place over the next four weeks, but the sooner you apply, the better.
To apply email: [email protected]
Filming will take place under strict Covid guidelines and unlike previous years, the dinner parties will be based at an independent location rather than your home.