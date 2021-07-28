Channel 4 has revealed it is looking for a set of food-loving, fun, and confident people who love to cook and host from Worksop and the surrounding area.

This fun opportunity will involve cooking a three-course meal for the other amateur chefs, and scoring each other’s dinner parties out of 10. The winner will walk away with £1000 cash in hand.

Channel 4's Come Dine With Me is looking for new contestants in Worksop.

Anyone can apply to take part, provided they’re aged 18 or over, have not worked or trained as a professional chef, and live in the surrounding area.

The casting process will take place over the next four weeks, but the sooner you apply, the better.