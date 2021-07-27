The old letter written on Christmas Eve is signed by Master Robert W Crampton, from 26 Sherwood Road, Worksop and asks for a “cowboy suit and guns and a hat and everything.”

It is signed off with: “That would be enough for me, Santa.

“See you tomorrow night Santa.”

Letter to Santa signed Master Robert W Crampton

Cheryl Thorne, from Sweeps Chimney Services said: “We just don't know how far back this could go so the chances of us finding Robert are quite slim, but obviously if we can find any family members at all it would be huge.

“Everyone just wants to know if he got what he wanted for Christmas, that's the one thing we would love to know.”

Cheryl has been the office manager of Sweeps Chimney for four years and has been waiting for a special find like this.

“It’s the one thing that I’ve been saying all along since I’ve been doing chimney sweepers, I really wanted to find a letter to Santa,” she said.

The letter was found sat in the soot by sweepers John and Josh at Sweeps Chimney Services in a property currently under renovation.

Cheryl said: “This home’s not been lived in for a while and before that it was the current owner’s family for a long time.”

Anyone with information about the letter should contact Cheryl at www.sweepschimneys.co.uk/.