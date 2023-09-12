Watch more videos on Shots!

The event will take place at on Saturday, September 16, at Retford Big Market Day.

Coun Dan Henderson, Retford mayor, will officially open the event at 10am.

Visitors can enjoy free entertainment from Hathersage Brass Band along with a circus workshop from The Joker Entertainment and a special appearance by Mr Mouse Stilton-Walker.

Retford Big Cheese Festival as part of the Retford Big Market Day

At the Retford Big Cheese Festival. Lincolnshire Poacher Cheese and Goddard & Page Fine Cheese will be providing a range of high-quality cheeses.

The Pottery will be holding cheese plate decorating sessions at 10am and noon, while the Imperial Tearoom will be offering freshly-made special cheese scones.

Ten Green Bottles will offer cheese toasties with a drink for £5.50, and The Burger Grill will offer a German cheese sausage for £6.

Retford Arts Hub on Churchgate will have available hand-made cheeseboards – and cheese-styled earrings, subject to availability.

The Farmers Market will offer chutneys and pickles from Goachers and Gastronomy, bread and cakes from Turner’s Quality Bakers and cereals from Tuxford Mill, and even herbs from Giddy Kipper.

The Craft Market will be open from 8.30am to 2.30pm in the Buttermarket and will offer refreshments from the Girlguiding team as well as some great crafts, books, bags, and charity tombolas.