IN PICTURES: Customers and staff raise a cup to mark one year anniversary of Worksop branch of Starbucks
It was celebrations all round as staff and customers came together and enjoyed a cuppa to celebrate the first anniversary of Starbucks Worksop.
By Kate Mason
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:50 BST
Starbucks coffee outlet officially opened its doors inside Sainsbury’s, on Highgrounds Road, Rhodesia, back in August 2022.
To mark the milestone, staff kitted out the cafe with balloons and created a party atmosphere for customers.
The event also raised cash for In Sam's Name – a local charity that provides peer support for men and women who suffer from mental health issues.
Stacy Hutchinson, store manager said: “We have all had so much fun this year and cannot wait for everyone to come and visit us for Pumpkin Spice Lattes!”
1 / 2