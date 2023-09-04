News you can trust since 1895
IN PICTURES: Customers and staff raise a cup to mark one year anniversary of Worksop branch of Starbucks

It was celebrations all round as staff and customers came together and enjoyed a cuppa to celebrate the first anniversary of Starbucks Worksop.
By Kate Mason
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:50 BST

Starbucks coffee outlet officially opened its doors inside Sainsbury’s, on Highgrounds Road, Rhodesia, back in August 2022.

To mark the milestone, staff kitted out the cafe with balloons and created a party atmosphere for customers.

The event also raised cash for In Sam's Name – a local charity that provides peer support for men and women who suffer from mental health issues.

Stacy Hutchinson, store manager said: “We have all had so much fun this year and cannot wait for everyone to come and visit us for Pumpkin Spice Lattes!”

Staff made the most of the first birthday celebrations at Starbucks coffee outlet inside Sainsbury’s, on Highgrounds Road, Rhodesia

1. Happy birthday

Staff made the most of the first birthday celebrations at Starbucks coffee outlet inside Sainsbury's, on Highgrounds Road, Rhodesia

Staff enjoyed celebrating their first year in business at Starbucks coffee outlet inside Sainsbury’s, on Highgrounds Road, Rhodesia

2. Celebrations

Staff enjoyed celebrating their first year in business at Starbucks coffee outlet inside Sainsbury's, on Highgrounds Road, Rhodesia

Cuppas all round as staff treated customers to celebratory drinks at the first birthday celebrations at Starbucks coffee outlet in Sainsbury’s, on Highgrounds Road, Rhodesia

3. One sugar or two?

Cuppas all round as staff treated customers to celebratory drinks at the first birthday celebrations at Starbucks coffee outlet in Sainsbury's, on Highgrounds Road, Rhodesia

Customers got into the celebratory spirit at Starbucks coffee outlet inside Sainsbury’s, on Highgrounds Road, Rhodesia

4. Toasting success

Customers got into the celebratory spirit at Starbucks coffee outlet inside Sainsbury's, on Highgrounds Road, Rhodesia

