Bassetlaw District Council bosses said the splash parks in The Canch, in Worksop, Kings’ Park, in Retford and Langold Country Park are ‘extremely popular’ and it would not be ‘responsible or practically possible’ to enforce social distancing measures, especially during the current warm weather.

The local authority aims to reopen the areas in line with step four of the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown, which is not due to come into force until at least June 21.

The splash park in the Canch, Worksop will remain closed until at least June 21.

Head of neighbourhoods at the council, Craig Taylor, said: “Our splash parks in The Canch, Kings’ Park and Langold Country Park are extremely popular attractions and have the potential to bring large numbers of people into a confined area, especially during the good weather that we are currently experiencing.

“Because of this popularity, we do not believe it would be responsible or practically possible to enforce the necessary social distancing guidance that has been issued by the Government to ensure coronavirus safety.

“Therefore we are working towards re-opening our splash parks in line with Step four of the Government’s roadmap, when it hopes to be in a position to remove all legal limits on social contact. This currently has a date of not before June 21.

“We understand this will come as a disappointment to many people.

"However, we must put all measures in place to protect residents and limit the spread of Covid-19. Should the Government’s advice change before this time, we will review our plans accordingly. Thank you for your understanding.”