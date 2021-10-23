Most popular baby names in Bassetlaw have been revealed

In Bassetlaw, eight newborns were called Freya or Willow, making the names joint top of the list for girls.

And for boys, Alfie and Harry were joint favourites, each given to 13 babies in the area last year.

Naming trends have changed in Bassetlaw compared with 2019, when the top girls' names were Harper and Ivy and the favourites for boys were Freddie and Jack.

George has proved a popular name for baby boys, possibly inspired by Prince George, who is third in line to the British throne.

Oliver and Olivia were the favourite names nationally last year: the figures show Oliver, George and Arthur took the top three places for boys in England and Wales, while Olivia, Amelia and Isla were most picked for girls.

Oliver has held onto the top spot for boys for the past eight years, while Olivia has been at the girls' number one spot nationally for five years in a row.

The ONS figures show Ivy and Rosie entered the top 10 girls' names for the first time last year, replacing Grace and Freya.

And a potential royal influence saw Archie approach the top of the charts, becoming the ninth most popular name and shunting Charlie out of the top 10 for the first time since 2005.

ONS statisticians found naming trends differed depending on a mother’s age, with older mothers more likely to choose more traditional names and younger, more modern or shortened versions of classic names.

For mothers under 25, the top boys’ names were Noah, Archie and Leo, while for those aged 35 and above, they were Oliver, George and Jack.

Younger mothers chose Amelia, Ava and Olivia as their favourite girls’ names, but Charlotte replaced Ava in the top three for parents over-35.

Sian Bradford, from the ONS, said: “Oliver and Olivia held onto the top spots as the most popular boys’ and girls’ names in 2020 but some interesting changes took place beneath them.

“Popular culture continues to provide inspiration for baby names, whether it’s characters in our favourite show or trending celebrities.

“Maeve and Otis, characters from the popular programme Sex Education, have seen a surge in popularity in 2020, while the name Margot has been rapidly climbing since actress Margot Robbie appeared in the popular film The Wolf of Wall Street.”

The top 10 girls' names in England and Wales in 2020 were:

1 Olivia (3,640 babies)

2 Amelia (3,319)

3 Isla (2,749)

4 Ava (2,679)

5 Mia (2,303)

6 Ivy (2,166)

7 Lily (2,150)

8 Isabella (2,052)

9 Rosie (2,035)

10 Sophia (2,028)

The top 10 boys' names were:

1 Oliver (4,225)

2 George (4,100)

3 Arthur (4,052)

4 Noah (4,042)

5 Muhammed (3,710)

6 Leo (3,314)

7 Oscar (3,268)

8 Harry (3,209)

9 Archie (2,944)