More than 1,000 babies born in Bassetlaw in year Covid-19 hit

Office for National Statistics data shows there were 1,080 live births in Bassetlaw in 2020 – 46 fewer than the year before.

It meant the fertility rate was 1.71 births per woman, lower than 1.8 in 2019.

This was higher than the rate of 1.58 across England and Wales last year – the lowest since records began in 1938.

More than 7,000 babies were born in Nottinghamshire in the year the coronavirus pandemic shook the world, figures show.

Across Nottinghamshire, there were 7,711 live births in 2020 – 192 fewer than the year before.

It meant the county fertility rate was 1.56 births per woman, lower than 1.62 in 2019.

The total fertility rate is the average number of children a mother would have while of childbearing age, if she experienced the typical fertility rate every year.

According to the ONS, the rate has been decreasing for a number of reasons, including improved access to contraception, women delaying motherhood and having fewer babies.

Although for UK-born mothers the fertility rate decreased to 1.50 children per woman, down from 1.57 in 2019, the rate among non-UK-born women increased from 1.97 to 1.98.

Different figures show that of the babies born in Bassetlaw in 2020, 148, or 13.7 per cent, had at least one non-UK parent, with 91, or 8.4 per cent, having both parents born outside the UK.

Anxiety

Anxiety for new parents was exacerbated by restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, with many feeling isolated and facing reduced access to professional care.

The Royal College of Midwives said maternity staff made ‘enormous efforts’ to keep as many services running as possible, but added they were already under pressure before the pandemic.

Restrictions included limitations on visiting and the amount of time partners were allowed with new mums at birth, limited choice on where to give birth and fewer in-person appointments.

Dr Mary Ross-Davie, college executive director for professional midwifery, said restrictions were imposed ‘with a heavy heart’, but many parents were supportive.

The NHS said the Government gave £95 million of extra funding to maternity services to meet challenges posed by the pandemic.