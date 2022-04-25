Gemma Hunt from the popular programme Swashbuckle will host the services at Christ Church, in Thievesdale Close, Worksop, and at St Lukes Church in Shireoaks.

Reverend Luiz Lima of Christ Church and St Lukes is inviting members of the community to join in the fun and take part in an exciting adventure of joy, games, music, fun and blessings.

TV presenter Gemma Hunt, from the popular CBeebies programme Swashbuckle, is hosting three pirate-themed services.

The fun filled pirate themed church services will take place on Sunday May 15, and advance booking is essential.

The events will take place at 1pm and 3pm at Christ Church and at 5pm at St Luke’s Church.

Tickets prices are priced at £2 for a child and an adult, and can be purchased from Evenbrite - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pirate-party-service-with-gemma-hunt-tickets-296875712247