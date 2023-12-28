Worksop District Guides held a "Thinking Day" service at Worksop Priory Church to mark the National Guides Centenery in 2010.

Retro pictures you'll only remember if you were a Worksop Brownie or Guide

If you had to learn your promise and salute and had a sash full of badges for Brownies or Guides in the late 2000s then there is a chance we took your picture.