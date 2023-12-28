News you can trust since 1895
Worksop District Guides held a "Thinking Day" service at Worksop Priory Church to mark the National Guides Centenery in 2010.

Retro pictures you'll only remember if you were a Worksop Brownie or Guide

If you had to learn your promise and salute and had a sash full of badges for Brownies or Guides in the late 2000s then there is a chance we took your picture.
By Lucy Ball
Published 23rd Mar 2020, 16:08 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 17:59 GMT

Look back at these great retro pictures and see who you can spot serving Queen and community.

Want more Worksop retro? See pictures of Worksop scouts, and recall life on Worksop buses over the years.

Worksop Rainbows, Brownies and Guides meet at their annual Thinking Day in 2008

1. Dancing away

Worksop Rainbows, Brownies and Guides meet at their annual Thinking Day in 2008 Photo: submitted

Worksop Scout and Guide Celebration in 2007

2. Flying the flag

Worksop Scout and Guide Celebration in 2007 Photo: staff

Worksop Brownies met at their annual Thinking Day in 2008

3. Worksop Brownies meet at their annual Thinking Day

Worksop Brownies met at their annual Thinking Day in 2008 Photo: submitted

7th St Anne's Brownies said farewell to their Tawny Owl Janis Barthorpe in 2012

4. Saying farewell

7th St Anne's Brownies said farewell to their Tawny Owl Janis Barthorpe in 2012 Photo: Submitted

