Improvement work for historic bridge at Clumber Park -- all the Bassetlaw planning applications

Visitors to Clumber Park, near Worksop, could soon benefit from improvements to one of its most attractive heritage assets.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For a planning application has been submitted to Bassetlaw District Council to carry out new paving, reinforcement, surfacing and levelling work to the historic Clumber Bridge.

The National Trust, which owns the 3,800-acre park, is behind the scheme which, it says, “would protect the bridge for future generations”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would also improve access for disabled people and “allow members of the community with less mobility to access the entirety of the bridge”.

Clumber Bridge, which is a grade II listed heritage asset at Clumber Park, could soon benefit from improvement work. (PHOTO BY: Barrie Ashton)

Clumber Bridge is a grade II listed structure, built between 1763 and 1770 by the architect Stephen Wright. It spans the River Poulter, carrying the road from Drayton Gate to Clumber House over the park’s lake.

The Historic England organisation says: “The bridge is skilfully ornamented and features elegantly detailed stonework, including carved balustrades, soffits, dentils and keystones.

"Although some of the balustrades and coping have had to be restored, the bridge’s exceptional architectural quality survives well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three-arched ornamental bridge has suffered from vandalism in the past and a number of areas have had to be repaired. So the plan is to lay new Yorkstone paving and kerbs that would match the existing material.

The entrance to Clumber Park, which is one the main tourist attractions in Nottinghamshire and receives thousands of visitors each year.

Reinforcement work to the bank at the north end of the bridge, where its foundations are currently being exposed because of surface water run-off, would reduce erosion.

If given the go-ahead, the scheme will boost the trust’s aspiration to “make Clumber Bridge a higher-profile visitor area” within the park, which is one of Nottinghamshire’s major tourist attractions.

Other improvements, carried out during the summer, saw bollards installed at both ends to deter vehicles from crossing, and damaging, the bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust adds: “The design has been carefully selected, and this new proposal would conserve the highly sensitive character of Clumber.

"It is a necessary piece of work and would stop further erosion, and potential destabilisation, in the long term.”

The council’s planning officers are now considering the proposal and have set a deadline date of January 14 for a decision or recommendation.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council include these:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land at rear of The Laurels, Main Street, Bothamsall – installation of horse-walker.

11 Highfield Grove, Carlton in Lindrick – detached garage.

98 Lowtown Street, Worksop – rear extension to existing building.

145 Windsor Road, Carlton in Lindrick – two-storey rear extension and single-storey side extension.

44 Gateford Road, Worksop – relocation of front entrance door to be more central.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

28 Ordsall Road, Retford – single-storey rear extension, double-storey side extension and new garage, plus demolition of existing car port.

Former King Edward VI School, London Road, Retford – work to trees covered by preservation order.

2 Lark Spinney, Worksop – single-storey rear extension.

Land next to Police House, Tuxford – removal of one ash tree in conservation area.

Land west of Stonegate Farm, Bawtry Road, Everton – construction of detached dwelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orchard House, Low Street, Carlton in Lindrick – work to trees in conservation area.

Chestnut Cottage, Main Street, Ragnall – two-storey rear extension.

Land opposite Beck Lane, Clayworth – remove dead elm tree within conservation area.

Cherry Blossom House, Brotts Road, Normanton on Trent – discharge of condition relating to planning permission for detached dwelling and new access.