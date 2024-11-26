New launderette, new farm shop and changes at historic house -- latest Bassetlaw planning applications

A new launderette, a new farm shop and changes at a historic building – these are all in the pipeline, according to the latest batch of planning applications received by Bassetlaw District Council.

The launderette is a proposed change of use for a shop on Scrooby Road in Bircotes, which was sold for £90,000 at auction only last month.

The shop used to be a tanning lounge and beauty salon but is now operating as a phone shop, with plans to create the launderette at the back.

The application has been submitted by 25-year-old Tajmit Chopra, who is the sole director of Singh’s Phone Tech and Launderette Ltd.

The shop (centre) on Scrooby Road, Bircotes was once a tanning lounge but is now a phone shop and launderette. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

The new farm shop is earmarked for an agricultural yard of hard-standing at Morton Villa Farm, off Springs Road in Misson Springs, to the north of Misson.

The farm wants to create a purpose-built shop to support the existing farm shop, which is operating from a smaller unit within a former barn structure. There would be eight parking spaces on the site, which is not within a conservation area.

Meanwhile, the grade II listed Whimpton House on Darlton Road in the village of Ragnall is the subject of another planning application, submitted by Rachel Sergison, who lives there and is managing director of the AVit Motorsport racing team.

The proposal is to repair and partially rebuild a large barn on the site, which is used for storing vehicles. Most of the barn collapsed or was severely damaged during a storm in 2022 and is now said to be “in a very poor condition”.

Whimpton House, which is a grade II listed property in the village of Ragnall, has a large barn that is badly in need of repair. (PHOTO BY: Alan Murray-Rust/Historic England)

All three schemes are being considered by the council’s planning officers, who hope to make decisions or recommendations by January.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council include these:

The Olde Saddlery, Bramble House, London Road, Retford – listed building consent to replace existing, non-traditional front door with solid-wood four-panel door.

The Limes, Long Lane, East Drayton – increase size of various windows at front, rear and side.

56 Ordsall Park Road, Retford – detached garage and additional fencing to one boundary.

9 East Street, Harworth – first-floor side extension.

South View, Laneham Road, Stokeham – change of use from public amenity (highway) to private residential land, together with new fence and hedgerow boundary with gated entrances.

Post Office, Aurillac Way, Retford – removal of existing gas heating system and installation of new external air-source heat pump and compound, with ancillary works to include replacement of internal air-handling units with mechanical ventilation heat (MVHR) recovery units.

74 Waverley Place, Worksop – single-storey front extension.

30 Highland Grove, Worksop – replacement of existing gas flue pipe outlet.

Bridgend, Shireoaks Road, Shireoaks – work to trees within conservation area, including felling of ash tree.

Sherwood Ranger pub, 100 High Road, Carlton in Lindrick – modification to existing front boundary, installing railings and retaining wooden pergola at back of property.

98 Town Street, Lound – work to trees covered by preservation order.

Secrets bar, 1A Churchgate, Retford – listed building application to display projecting sign and lettering fascia signage.

Clumber Park, Ollerton Road, Worksop – display two interpretation signs at Clumber Bridge and one at Boat Dock.

16 Lime Tree Avenue, Carlton in Lindrick – erect shed at back of dwelling (amended proposal).

44 Ordsall Park Road, Retford – work to trees.