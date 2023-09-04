Worksop Priory Church and its 14th Century, Grade I-listed Gatehouse are welcoming visitors on Saturday September 16.

Visitors are invited to become part of the trust’s oral history archive. Those who have memories of the Gatehouse and who wish to contribute a personal testimony will have the opportunity to record their stories of the Gatehouse and thereby become part of the history of the amazing building.

The invite comes as it was announced The Priory Gate House Trust has secured funding for much needed repairs from English Heritage.

Trust Chair Fran Walker said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors from far and wide to experience our historic spaces and see the work we’ve undertaken to interpret our heritage. We have a wealth of interpretation - physical and digital, which will engage our community across all ages. We are particularly keen to hear the stories of how the Gatehouse has played a part in the lives of the community - and no one needs to book a slot, we’ll be ready for visitors throughout the day.”

Worksop Priory Gatehouse has enjoyed a multi-use past throughout its 700-year-history and as part of England’s largest festival of heritage and culture, Worksop Priory Church and Gatehouse will be opening their doors to visitors for the free experience on Saturday September 16 from 10am – to 3pm to coincide with the nationwide 2023 Heritage Open Days scheme.

Visitors can witness this splendid Norman church and 14th century gatehouse first hand and uncover centuries of local history.

A light-hearted 30 minute animated film will chart the Priory and Gatehouse’s history – including links to the Pilgrim Fathers and renowned illuminated manuscript the Tickhill Psalter, now housed in the New York Public Library in America.