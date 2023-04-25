Application to repair historic structure near Worksop after thieves stole all the lead from the roof

The Roman Temple at Clumber Park

The Grade II*-listed Roman Temple sits close to the Church of St Mary the Virgin in the grounds of Clumber Park and was build in 1765.

But in recent years, thieves have targeted the structure, removing lead from the roof until it was stripped bare.

A design and access statement issued on behalf of the National Trust reads: “The Roman Garden Temple is a distyle (small, temple-like) structure constructed in 1765. It is sited to the east of the Church of St Mary the Virgin, off the woodland path set amongst the

trees and looks across Clumber Lake to its counterpart, the larger, Greek Garden Temple, to the south.

"The structure has fallen victim to lead theft throughout the 2000s-2010s to the point where the lead has been completely removed, leaving the structure vulnerable to the elements, despite efforts to temporarily reinforce and protect with timber supports and plastic sheeting.

The proposal is to remove and replace all rotten timber in the roof with like-for-like material, and keeping all of the original wood where possible.

"A new, terne-coated stainless steel roof is proposed to match the original lead roof as closely as possible,” the report states. “Ventilation to the roof void will be achieved through the eaves to ensure longevity of the roof timbers.”

Work is also proposed to carry out minor repairs to restore masonry and rendering, where necessary.

The report continues: “The proposed alterations are necessary to deal with defective and worsening condition of the structure due to its lack of permanent roof, to prevent water ingress into the fabric and eventual, possible structural failure, including the internal cupola which is currently in reasonable condition.

“The use of terne-coated stainless steel will minimise the chance of further theft of the roof coverings, whereas a lead roof replacement would have a high risk of being stolen because of recent precedent and the secluded nature of the site.

"The structure is on a widely used footpath junction and relates to the Greek Garden Temple. It is currently detracting from the visitor experience as the views are impacted by the temporary roof covering.”