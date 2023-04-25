Plans for Worksop children's home rejected as crime is too high in the surrounding area

The application had been to convert the address in Dukeries Crescent, Worksop, to accommodate up to four young people aged between eight and 18, with two adult staff members sleeping over at night.

A report from planners at Bassetlaw District Council states: “It is the opinion of the Local Planning Authority that the application site is not located within an appropriate area to accommodate new housing for vulnerable children due to the fact that the area is within the 79th percentile for all crime and anti-social behaviour in the UK.

"The proposal if permitted would put vulnerable children at further risk through exposure to crime and disorder.”

A report issued by Nottinghamshire Police adds: “There are areas within Worksop that have similar statistics, and in some cases higher, but the above data would indicate that Manton ranks highly in the whole of the UK for Crime and ASB.

“In addition, the area ranks in the 91.160 percentile for vehicle crime, 90.602 for drug related crimes, 86.757 for burglary, 83.803 for criminal damage and arson, and finally, 82.780 for robbery.

"The placement of children who have no connection to an area in a home located in an environment that has statistically elevated levels of crime and disorder may well expose those children to risk through that crime and disorder.”

A report issued on behalf of the applicant states: “The company specialises in support children who sometimes display emotional, behavioural difficulties (EBD) owing to their live experiences of neglect and abuse in their early life and are in dire need of a nurturing parenting throughout their minority.

"For the benefit of children and young people in its care it is essential that its homes mirror a normal housing environment in touch with the wider community.

"Up to four children would live at the house, with two carers working on a rota basis sleeping overnight. Six carers would operate on a shift pattern of 48 hours on, 60 hours off.”