Worksop care home named ‘Care Home of the Year’ in company-wide awards

The team at Gateford Hill Care Home collecting their award

Gateford Hill Care Home in Worksop scooped the 2023 Care Home of the Year award at the Maria Mallaband and Countrywide Care Awards (MMCG).

These annual in-house awards celebrate excellence in every area across the care group’s 80+ care homes around the UK and its head office.

Along with awards for individuals, one home is named as ‘Care Home of the Year’ – recognising the entire team within a home, taking into account all elements including good reviews, good CQC ratings, high occupancy, and an all-around great team environment that benefits all of those living there.

This year, Gateford Hill Care Home scooped the coveted top award, celebrating the combined effort and achievement of all the staff there.

Care Home Manager, Jane Clinch, said: “We are over the moon to have been named Care Home of the Year – it is a tremendous accolade, and a true testament to the hard work, compassion, kindness and commitment of the team here.

“Our colleagues give their all, bringing positivity and enthusiasm to everything they do and working together to create this busy, happy home. I am so proud of every one of them.”

Gateford Hill was named Care Home of the Year following a rigorous selection process, which saw the panel of judges visit all four shortlisted homes to meet with the lifestyle teams, care teams, managers and other staff, spending time in each home and speaking to those living there.

Jane Clinch added: “Those living here are at the heart of everything we do, and it is our mission is to create an environment where they enjoy happy, fulfilling lives chock-full of great experiences, positive relationships, kindness and fun.

“Getting it right for them is the most rewarding thing for us – and this award feels like a recognition of that. That’s why we’re all so thrilled to have won it!”