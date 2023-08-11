The strikes, involving junior doctors who are members of the British Medical Association, started at 7am this morning (Friday) and will continue until 7am on Tuesday, August 15.

The action will impact the county’s hospitals, mental health services, GP practices and other NHS services as the national dispute between the Government and Trades Unions about terms and conditions continues.

Amanda Sullivan, NHS Nottinghamshire chief executive, has reminded the public to think about which services they need during this action and plan ahead for the weekend.

Junior doctors will be on strike again from Friday. Photo: Getty Images

She said: “Like previous strikes, there will be major disruption during this period, and we are urging people to only attend A&E or call 999 in an emergency.

“Junior doctors do a vital job, so losing this part of our workforce over a weekend will have a big knock-on effect.

“We know we have asked the public to help their local NHS during a number of strikes now, but we don’t want this message to lose its importance.

“I want to reiterate that it is more important than ever that we use the right service and plan ahead by making sure prescriptions are ordered in good time.

“The safety of our patients and staff remains our top priority.

"We are committed to keeping disruption to a minimum on these dates and we have measures in place to ensure the safety and welfare of our patients and our staff.

“If you have an appointment at one of our hospitals, please attend unless you hear from us.

“Please don’t call to check if your appointment is going ahead – we will be in touch with you directly if we need to rearrange your appointment.

“We are doing everything we can to keep essential urgent and emergency care services running but waiting times in A&E will be significantly affected.

“Please use alternative services where possible, including 111 online, pharmacies or urgent treatment centres.”

Due to the reduction in staff across the system, planned surgery and outpatient appointments may be affected.

If you have not been contacted, please attend your appointment as planned.

The NHS will contact you if your appointment needs to be rescheduled due to the strike action.

During the last period of industrial action by junior doctors, over five days in July, there were 101,977 cancellations of acute inpatient and outpatient appointments nationally.

Health chiefs say that, regardless of any strike action taking place, it is really important that patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases.

Pharmacies can offer over-the-counter advice and treat common illnesses such as colds, sore throats, stings and allergies.

Many pharmacies are offering additional services for common conditions including urinary tract infections, middle ear infections in young children, skin infections including impetigo, infected eczema and infected insect bites.

Find out if your local pharmacy is taking part on the NHS website.