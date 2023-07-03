News you can trust since 1895
Worksop autism worker celebrates milestone 25th anniversary

A Worksop-based autism worker is celebrating a milestone 25 years of helping residents in the region.
By Kate Mason
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read

Senior Autism Practitioner, Sarah Cordall is celebrating working with Autism East Midlands for 25 years.

Sarah first joined the charity in 1998, initially working at their Whitegates support service in Worksop before moving to provide support for autistic adults in other AEM services in town.

She has now come full circle though as she’s returned to Whitegates, which provides support to autistic adults whilst offering their families and carers with the chance to take a break as carers.

Senior Autism Practitioner, Sarah Cordall is celebrating a work anniversary milestone after working with Autism East Midlands for 25 years.
“I found that it was a role that I could do around my family commitments when my kids were small,” explained Sarah of how she joined the charity.

“All these years later I still love my job and the service users are what keep me going. I love spending time with the people we support and each day is very different. And I know that what we do is making a real difference to people’s lives.”

Katie Threlfall, Manager at Whitegates, praised Sarah for her dedication to providing exceptional support to autistic adults. “Sarah is absolutely fantastic and brilliant at her job. She is always smiling and upbeat and brilliant to work with. She is very people-focused and is always bringing new ideas for ways to support our service users and offers the very best support for the people who stay at Whitegates.”

Whitegates is currently expanding its team and recruiting for new autism support workers. Details can be found at www.aem.org.uk.

