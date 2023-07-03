The annual OSCARS (outstanding service contribution and recognition scheme) recognise the many fantastic achievements of staff and volunteers from Nottinghamshire Healthcare’s integrated health care services.

Ifti Majid, Chief Executive said: “We’ve seen a wonderful range of nominations across our eleven award categories. They reflect the quality of services we deliver across the Trust and we’re delighted to see so many teams and individuals being recognised.”

The North Notts and South Yorks finalists include Rampton Hospital staff members Helen McDermott, Ward Manager in the leadership category, Beth Whetton, Staff Nurse in the educator of the year category and Julie Bills, Health Care Assistant in the outstanding care and compassion category.

Teams and individuals from across North Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire have won finalist places in this year’s OSCARS awards from Nottinghamshire Healthcare.