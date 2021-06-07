Visiting restrictions eased at Bassetlaw hospital

An exception to this updated guidance applies to those patients who are undergoing an elective surgery and procedure, where individuals are still encourage to maintain contact virtually. Concessions will be permitted on compassionate grounds, and anyone unsure is encouraged to call ahead.

At the outset of the pandemic in March 2020, the Trust took the difficult decision to restrict visitors. This followed national guidance implemented across the NHS, and only permitted people to come to hospital under very specific circumstances.

As the Trust has seen a steady and sustained decline in cases of the illness throughout the past number of the weeks, with record low admittance of COVID-19 cases, health professionals within the organisation are pleased to be able to ease certain restrictions, across a range of adult services, including open visiting for those receiving end of life care.

Abigail Trainer, Deputy Chief Nurse, said: “We are so pleased to be able to welcome back visitors following a review of our visiting restrictions. Being in hospital is difficult at the best of times, but given the uncertainty of the past number of months, we understand how challenging it has been for friends and family not to see their loved ones.

“We are still operating some restrictions, so we ask that individuals read the guidance carefully and we will continue to review our position on a regular basis. I want to also stress the importance that anyone coming to our sites must wear an appropriate face covering, wash their hands regularly and please do not attend, under any circumstances, if you have a cough, cold, diarrhoea, vomiting or a temperature.”