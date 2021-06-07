Bassetlaw GPs urge people with coronavirus symptoms to get a PCR test - here's where to get one

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Anyone whAs restrictions ease, it's important that anyone with symptoms gets tested in order to keep the infection rate down and support the ongoing vaccination effort.

Multiple cases of the indian variant have been detected in Bassetlaw, sparking concerns of a ‘third wave’.

PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing is available at Central Avenue car park in Worksop and a Mobile Testing Unit is available on an ad hoc basis in Retford.

Appointments can easily be booked by phoning 119 or online via www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test.

As well as booking a test, people with symptoms and anyone they live with must stay at home and self-isolate until they get their result.

Anyone who tests positive for coronavirus or has been in close contact with someone else who has the virus will have to self-isolate for 10 full days.

You can return to your normal routine and stop self-isolating after 10 full days if your symptoms have gone, or if the only symptoms you have are a cough or a loss of, or change in, your normal sense of taste or smell, which can last for several weeks.

If you still have a high temperature after 10 days or are otherwise unwell, stay at home and seek medical advice.

Dr Eric Kelly, chair of NHS Bassetlaw CCG and a local GP, said “We all want to stop the spread of the virus and protect our families and friends by keeping safe.

"COVID-19 testing is essential to find people with the virus and keep them isolated to avoid it being spread through the wider community.

“We ask that people do NOT visit their GP practices or local hospitals with any COVID symptoms, however mild they may be. Local residents can contact their GP practice online or by phone to be assessed and receive help. A face-to-face appointment will be arranged if clinically appropriate.

“Local residents can also help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by simply downloading the NHS COVID App on their mobile phones or devices.

"The app lets people know when they are at risk from the virus through contact tracing. The more of us that use the app, the better we will help control coronavirus.

“It is essential that those who have had the vaccine don’t delay in getting their second dose when it is offered to them as this helps provide longer-term protection against the virus.

“All those over 30, or in the eligible cohorts who have not yet been vaccinated, are still urged to book an appointment as soon as they can.”

Eligible groups can book appointments via www.nhs.uk or alternatively call the national telephone number free on 119 where they can choose a time slot and location that suits them.

Coronavirus symptoms are any of the following:- a high temperature,- a new, continuous cough- loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

Further information and guidance can be accessed via https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus