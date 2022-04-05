The award is aimed at recognising a particularly innovative and creative project design and/ or delivery in practice.

The team at NHSHSW, Rampton Hospital, won the well-acclaimed award for its work developing and implementing the Trauma Informed Care Pathway (TICP) within their service over the past two years.

Pictured: The psychology team at Rampton Hospital

Dr Sue Elcock, executive medical director and executive director of forensic services, said: “Congratulations to the team, this award is thoroughly deserved.

“They have worked extremely hard to develop a care pathway which means the patients are getting the best possible care and treatment."

The TICP takes a ‘gender and trauma-informed’ approach, in line with guidance from government and independent reviews.

The TICP is based upon the phased approach to trauma and consists of three overlapping phases, which individuals may move between during their stay: ‘Safety and Stabilisation’, ‘Insight and Processing’, ‘Reintegration and Moving Forward’.

The three-phase care pathway capture all elements of care provision across the whole system, illustrating the holistic, multidisciplinary approach which is used to facilitate growth, transition, and recovery.

Yasmin Siddall, consultant forensic psychologist and joint lead of the NHSHSW psychology service, said: “We are absolutely delighted and honoured to have received this award from the BPS.