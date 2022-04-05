Nora Blaydes, one of Manchester United’s longest-standing fans, celebrated her 106th birthday last month at Gateford Hill Care Home with a signed framed letter from the whole team at Manchester United Football Club.

While receiving two cards from The Queen – one on her 100th birthday and a second on her 105th – the letter from Man U was a very special memento on this significant milestone.

Nora celebrating her 106th birthday with her family, and the team at Gateford Hill Care Home.

Jane Clinch, home manager at Gateford Hill, said: “Nora loves football and has followed Manchester United all her life, so it was very exciting to be able to present her with this generous gift from the club.

“This was a truly remarkable day. When you think about the changes Nora has seen over her lifetime, it really is quite mind blowing.”

Nora was born in Shireoaks on March 19, 1916 during the First World war. It was just before the Battle of the Somme, while Asquith was Prime Minister, George V was on the throne, and Monet was still painting his Water Lily series.

After attending school in Shireoaks and Thorpe Salvin, she went on to train as a nurse in Gainsborough.

Nora worked in Rugby at first, but when Coventry was bombed, her father requested that she returned to the family in Worksop, where she took up a job at the ‘Fever hospital’ in Carlton in Lindrick.

Nora married Leonard who served in the forces for four years, and two years later they had their daughter, Sue Lenora.

Nora now has a grandson called Christopher, and a great grandson called Samuel.

Jane added: “Nora is a wonderful, remarkable woman - not many of us will be able to see our 106th birthday.

"When we asked her what the secret is to a long and happy life such as she has led – and she told us it was having a drop of whiskey in her tea each morning.