Proportion of women in Worksop and Retford on contraception remains below pre-pandemic level

MSI Reproductive Choices, an non-governmental organisation providing reproductive healthcare, said the Covid-19 pandemic worsened the already overstretched reproductive healthcare crisis, and has left many women struggling to access contraception at all.

UK Health Security Agency figures show 51.1 per 1,000 women in Bassetlaw in 2021 aged 15-44 were prescribed long-acting reversible contraception in 2021 , which includes the non-hormonal copper coil, hormonal coil and hormonal implant. It was down from the pre-pandemic rate in 2019 when 70.3 per 1,000 women in the area had a prescription. However, it was up from a rate of 44.5 in 2020, when Covid-19 restrictions heavily impacted services

Across England, about 41.8 per 1,000 women had an LARC prescription, up from 34.6 in 2020, but still below a rate of 50.8 two years before.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists faculty of sexual and reproductive healthcare said access to a full range of contraceptive methods is a fundamental right.

Dr Janet Barter, FSRH president, said: “A combination of funding cuts and fragmented commissioning services means care is not structured around women’s needs, negatively affecting access to essential healthcare.

“We hope to see the Government prioritise the unmet need for contraception and adequately resource sexual and reproductive healthcare services.”

Figures show 28 per 1,000 women aged under 25 and 40 per 1,000 women aged over 25 in Bassetlaw cited LARC as their main method of contraception in 2021.

Nationally, the rate of women citing LARC as their main contraception was its highest ever, at 37.3 per 1,000 under-25s and 53.4 per 1,000 over-25s.

Tanya Lane, MSI Reproductive Choices faculty registered trainer and nurse, said sexual and reproductive healthcare was overstretched and underfunded even before the pandemic.

Ms Lane said: “Women who were already facing long waiting times for the most effective methods are now struggling to access any contraception at all.

“These are the most effective methods at preventing pregnancy and lack of access could be contributing to the unprecedented demand we are seeing for abortion care.”