Nottinghamshire Trading Standards inspectors making sure burn fuel for sale is suitable for domestic use
With household budgets being squeezed due to the rising costs of living, the demand for wood-burning stoves has surged as more residents turn to them in a bid to reduce their energy bills.
Nottinghamshire Council trading standards officers have been inspecting businesses that supply ready-to-burn fuel and also reminding residents of the law when using a wood-burning stove or an open fire.
Trading standards has been carrying out inspections of suppliers and retailers across the county to ensure ready-to-burn fuel for sale meets legal requirements.
Coun John Cottee, council cabinet member for communities, said: “These inspections are important to ensure products residents buy are safe and legal.
“At a time when residents are trying to save money on their heating, these checks will reassure them the wood and other ready-to-burn products they buy are suitable for domestic use and won’t potentially land them a fine.”
If residents have concerns about goods or services they receive from a business, call Citizens Advice on 0808 223 1133.