Nottinghamshire Trading Standards inspectors making sure burn fuel for sale is suitable for domestic use

Nottinghamshire Council trading standards officers have been inspecting businesses that supply ready-to-burn fuel and also reminding residents of the law when using a wood-burning stove or an open fire.

Trading standards has been carrying out inspections of suppliers and retailers across the county to ensure ready-to-burn fuel for sale meets legal requirements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun John Cottee says Trading Standards' work will help people avoid buying the wrong fuel and getting fined

Coun John Cottee, council cabinet member for communities, said: “These inspections are important to ensure products residents buy are safe and legal.

“At a time when residents are trying to save money on their heating, these checks will reassure them the wood and other ready-to-burn products they buy are suitable for domestic use and won’t potentially land them a fine.”

Advertisement

Advertisement