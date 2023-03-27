News you can trust since 1895
One in 20 Worksop and Retford residents in poor health

One in 20 Worksop and Retford residents said they were in poor health when asked in the 2021 census, new figures show.

By Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 13:01 BST

The data shows wide disparities in health across England and Wales, with some areas having more than three times more people in bad health than others.

Health think tank the Nuffield Trust said the postcode lottery of health tracks socio-economic deprivation and called on the Government to address disparities in healthcare, provision and overall health guidance.

Office for National Statistics figures show 5.8 per cent of residents in Bassetlaw said they were in “bad or very bad” general health in the 2021 census..

Data shows wide disparities in health across England and Wales, with some areas having over three times more people in bad health than others.
Nationally – and regionally across the East Midlands – 5.4 per cent of people responded to the census saying they were in bad or very bad health.

The trust said people living in certain areas fair much worse than others, and that the improvement in health across the country has not been enjoyed uniformly.

Sally Gainsbury, trust senior fellow, said: “The role of socio-economic inequalities was often overlooked in health inequalities policy in the decade up until the pandemic. NHS England needs to follow through with their new focus on economic deprivation, as well as other, often related, drivers of health inequalities such as racial discrimination and social exclusion.”

Worksop police release images of four women they want to speak to over supermark...

There were also regional disparities in the number of unpaid carers across the country, the figures show.

In London and the South East, 4 per cent of the population said they provided at least 20 hours of unpaid care per week. In Bassetlaw, 5.2 per cent of the population said they provided high levels of unpaid care.

The data also shows 8.7 per cent of Bassetlaw residents were classed as disabled in 2021.

By the ONS ranking of health levels – which takes into account poor health, disability and unpaid care – Bassetlaw ranks 240th of England and Wales's 331 local authority areas.

A spokesman for the Department for Health and Social Care said the gap in the number of years people live in good health is “stark and unacceptable”.

He said: “We recently announced a major conditions strategy to address regional disparities in health outcomes, supporting the levelling up mission to narrow the gap in healthy life expectancy by 2030.”

