It comes as the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence recently approved the use of another weight loss drug, semaglutide, by NHS England.

Currently, orlistat is the primary weight-loss drug prescribed by the NHS and has been approved for use since 2010.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Orlistat, commonly sold under the brand name Xenical, is available on prescription from doctors, or can be bought at a pharmacy where it must be taken under the supervision of a pharmacist. The tablet works by preventing about a third of fat from food being absorbed into the body.

Currently, orlistat is the primary weight loss drug prescribed by the NHS and has been approved for use since 2010.

NHS OpenPrescribing data shows 424 prescriptions for orlistat were handed out by GPs in the former NHS Bassetlaw clinical commissioning group area throughout 2022, at a cost of £10,500 to the NHS.

It is up from 361 in 2021 and up from pre-pandemic levels when 419 prescriptions were given in 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the past five years, there were 2,040 prescriptions for orlistat in Bassetlaw, costing the NHS about £47,720.

The Obesity Health Alliance, which welcomed the approval of semaglutide, said drugs alone will not be the answer to the UK’s extremely high levels of excess weight.

“We need to ensure as few people as possible reach the stage of needing pharmaceutical or surgical interventions,” it said, adding the root cause of obesity must be tackled, including the level of unhealthy food and drink marketed and promoted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Across England, about 360,000 prescriptions for orlistat were given by GPs in 2022, up on the previous three years, but down from 2018’s figure of 370,000.

Overall, the weight loss drug prescriptions cost the NHS £9.8 million last year.

Semaglutide, sold under the brand name Wegovy, will be made available in NHS specialist weight management services and prescribed alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Helen Knight, NICE director of medicines evaluation, said the drug is a “welcome option” for people struggling to lose weight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “It won’t be available to everyone. Our committee has made recommendations to ensure it remains value for money and can only be used for a maximum of two years.”