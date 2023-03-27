As a large acute hospital trust, DBTH handles a vast amount of data every day, ranging from patient records to operational statistics. It is critical that this data is of the highest quality, in order to ensure that patients receive the best possible care in the right place and to enable the Trust to make informed decisions about its services.

DBTH is making a significant investment in this new team and there are 17 new posts to be filled by talented individuals with a keen eye for detail, passion for data and excellent communication skills.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals is excited to announce the formation of a new Data Quality Assurance team

Ken Anderson, Chief Information Officer at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic and forward thinking organisation and to make a real difference to the lives of patients in Doncaster and Bassetlaw. This new team also offers a chance to be part of shaping the future of validation at DBTH in preparation for the introduction of a new Electronic Patient Record.”

Successful candidates will take a lead role in ensuring that the Trust has high-quality data to support the delivery of the highest quality of care to patients and for performance reporting.

If you are passionate about data quality and patient services and are looking for a new challenge, you can apply for the role here and search for ‘Data Quality Assurance Officer’.