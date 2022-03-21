Huge drive launched by Bassetlaw Hospital's trust to recruit dozens of newly qualified nurses

Employing over 6,600 people, across three hospital sites in Worksop, Doncaster and Mexborough, around one quarter of the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust’s workforce is made up of nurses.

The organisation is looking to recruit its next generation of NHS workers as it seeks to move on from the pandemic and the challenges of the past two years.

In total, there will be more than 50 vacancies available for graduates, across surgical, medical and paediatric wards as well as urgent and emergency services.

Dozens of newly qualified nurses will be recruitment by Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals Trust.

Chief nurse at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, David Purdue said: “As a teaching hospital which trains 30 per cent of all health care professionals in the area, we take pride in attracting and developing the next generation of nurses and midwives as they begin their career in the NHS, instilling our compassionate and caring values, while giving our new starters the skills and confidence to reach their full potential.

“If you are looking to start your career within the NHS, please think of choosing DBTH as your employer of choice and attend our drop-in sessions to find out more about what we can offer you as a trust.”

To support appointees, all newly qualified nurses employed at the trust take part in a ‘Preceptorship Programme’, a scheme to provide support to nurses in their first year in post to help develop skills, maximise potential and empower them to make a real difference to patient care.

All final-year nursing students are invited to attend a virtual meeting or face-to-face sessions to find out more about career opportunities across DBTH and what vacancies are currently available

More information on how to join can be viewed at https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/news/newly-qualified-nurse-posts-dbth