A recent increase in Covid-19 transmission has seen health bosses suspend all visiting for adult inpatients at the Trust’s sites in Worksop, Doncaster and Mexborough.

The restrictions came into force at 11:59pm on Wednesday March 16, and will remain in place until it is safe to remove them.

There will be no visiting for adult inpatients unless in extenuating circumstances, such as patients receiving end-of-life care or those with complex needs.

Health bosses have restricted adult inpatient visiting as Covid-19 infections spike.

Maternity and paediatrics services are not currently affected by this change and local residents are advised to check the Trust’s website for further updates.

David Purdue, chief nurse at the Trust said: “With the safety of our vulnerable patients in mind, we have once again taken the difficult decision to restrict visiting within our hospitals.

"Throughout the past number of days, we have seen cases of coronavirus within our sites double, and while colleagues continue to do a fantastic job managing this, we must do all that we can to protect those in our care.

“The Trust is very well equipped with devices for virtual visiting, and we encourage families to stay in touch via these electronic means for the time being.

“We also understand how important it is for the mental wellbeing of friends and family that they have access to regular updates about their relatives, as such we continue to operate our Family Liaison Service and Personal Property Exchange.

"We will continue to monitor the situation with a view to reinstating visiting as soon as we can do so safely.”

Restrictions apply as follows:

- All Adult inpatients – No routine visitors, families and loved ones are encouraged to keep in touch via electronic means.

- Compassionate Visiting – Allowed for patients with complex needs, those on palliative care, have Learning Disabilities, Dementia, Autism or a Mental Health Need. Please call ahead to arrange this.

- End of Life – Open visiting is still available for patients receiving End of Life care but this is restricted to two people at a time – family and loved ones are to refrain from congregating in waiting areas/entrances.

- Outpatients – For those attending for an appointment, it is encouraged that you attend alone unless prior arrangement has been made. Please call ahead if you have specific access requirements.