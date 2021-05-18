How you can support vital Bassetlaw Hospice in 'become a friend' scheme

The hospice, based in Retford, provides palliative care for patients in the district who have been diagnosed with cancer or a progressive long term condition, supporting the patient and their families to achieve the best quality of life.

Every year the charity needs to raise a minimum of £350,000 to support the hospice and the crucial services it provides.

There are many different ways to get involved and support the hospice and one of them is by becoming a Friend of Bassetlaw Hospice.

Staff pictured at Bassetlaw Hospice.

Bonney Baggaley, charity operations manager, said: “This is a great way of supporting your local hospice and the community it serves, and helping us to achieve our yearly fundraising goal.

“We see the massive difference that a annual donation of £15 can make to the charity and as a thank you members will receive a range of benefits.

"One of those benefits being access to a new and exclusive will writing service with Jones & Co Solicitors of Retford, our honorary solicitors.

"This service provides for a free initial consultation with Gareth Day together with the preparation of a basic will without charge.”

Members also get an exclusive pin badge, newsletter published quarterly with updates and exclusive offers including discounts and priority access to local event tickets.

For more information contact Bonney by calling 01777 200060 or emailing [email protected].

If you’d like to fundraise through your own event or activity you can download a fundraising pack at: https://www.bassetlawhospice.org/