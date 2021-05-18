Is lockdown in Bassetlaw still working? The areas where Covid infections rose in the first week of May as drinkers return to pubs

Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, the so-called Indian variant is fast becoming a cause of concern for the Government with infections identified across the UK.

Now with gyms, bars and restaurants open to customers again, there are fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the new variant.

The latest figures show two out of 12 Bassetlaw areas saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week of May.

An elderly woman is seen wearing a face mask (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

These areas are Worksop West, Shireoaks and Rhodesia along with Harworth, Bircotes and Blyth wards.

Worksop West saw its infection rate rise from 0-2 to 44 during the week ending May 8.

The infection rate rose even higher in the latter, from 0-2 to 74.2 during the week of May 1 to May 8.

All other Bassetlaw wards are currently showing an infection rate of 0-2.