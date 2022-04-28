Now is the time to address those fitness goals, whether it be joining a new walk and talk group, picking up the hula-hoop, or kick-starting training for that race.

Move More in May is a new community initiative coming to Bassetlaw, aimed at increasing our activity levels, boosting wellbeing, and connecting people in the community.

Everyone of any age is encouraged to add their exercise efforts into a Bassetlaw-wide group to see how active we are together - whether exercising alone, in a team, or as part of a community group.

Move more in May with the new Bassetlaw-wide scheme. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr Eric Kelly, chairman of Bassetlaw CCG said: “Move More in May is all about local people of all abilities and ages being more active, having fun and connecting within their communities.

“It’s about supporting positive wellbeing and embracing healthy lifestyles - especially after the last two years of the pandemic.

“Whether you enjoy pottering in the garden, whizzing about on skateboard, seated exercise, moving more in a wheelchair, taking a weekly spinning class or running marathons, we want to hear from you.

“Maybe you dance, walk your toddler in a pushchair, or simply take five minutes out of your day to get a bit more active.

“Whatever it is, we’d love you to join with us and tell us how much you move.

“Everyone knows the importance of regular exercise and we want to encourage as many people as possible in Bassetlaw to be as active as possible.

“It doesn’t matter what form of exercise you take, just how much and how often.”

There are a number of ways to take part:

- Strava: Download the free version of the Strava app to your phone and then join the group Move More in Bassetlaw.

- The direct link to the group is https://www.strava.com/clubs/movemoreinmaybassetlaw

- Or input your data into this form: https://linkfly.to/movemoreinmay

Angela Dainty from BPL said: “BPL is once again proud to support the More More in May Bassetlaw initiative.

“After a challenging few years it is fantastic to be able to encourage our communities to join together and improve their physical activity levels.

“Whether it be trying something new or returning to a previous activity, our fun and friendly Your Space Leisure Centres have lots of activities and challenges taking place throughout May.”

Move More in May is a joint initiative across a wide range of organisations that are part of the Bassetlaw Place Partnership.

For more information on the scheme, visit: http://www.betterinbassetlaw.co.uk/move-more-in-may/.