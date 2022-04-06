Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw (FOYPIB) is back with their annual charity fun run around the beautiful Webeck Estate.

This year, runners and walkers alike will be glad to see its normal return to May after last year was postponed to a warm August day in line with coronavirus restrictions.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 8, with registration at Lady Margaret Hall opening at 9.30am and the fun run and walk beginning at 10.30am sharp.

The Welbeck fun run is to return on Sunday May 8, 2022.

Noelle Barron, development manager at FOYPIB said it is going to be a ‘really good event’.

Last year saw 250 people of all ages and abilities take part and raise more than £2,400 for FOYPIB in supporting young people across the district .

The Worksop and Dukeries Rotary Clubs have sponsored the event to help fund first aid costs as well as the shiny medals for each participant.