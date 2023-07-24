The new piece of monitoring equipment was gifted to the trust by the League as part of the charity’s continued generosity with supporting patient care at the hospital.

Fundraised at the cost of £2,088, the machine records the electrical activity of an individual’s heart and can be used by healthcare professionals on the ward to diagnose and monitor the trust’s most vulnerable patients.

Over the past number of years, both patients and staff have benefited from the long-standing support of the League of Friends, which was founded over 50 years ago and raises thousands of pounds annually.

Colleagues on Ward A4 with Philippa Farr, President of the League (far right) presenting the ECG machine.

Clare Bowns, Ward Manager on A4, said: “On behalf of all my colleagues and our patients, I want to say a big ‘thank you’ to the League of Friends for their continued support, it means so much to us.

"This invaluable piece of equipment will undoubtedly enhance the quality of care we provide to our patients by helping us to provide more efficient diagnosis and treatments.”

Through their continued annual fundraising, the League has donated a number of valued items to Bassetlaw across all areas. These not only include medical equipment and mobility aids, but also personal comforts such as televisions, armchairs, pillows, toys, specialised furniture, and even cooling fans during hot weather conditions.

Their dedication to supporting the patients of Bassetlaw is emphasised through their long-standing tradition of donating a gift to each patient spending Christmas Day in the hospital, a heart-warming gesture that has brought joy to countless patients and their families over the years.

The League of Friends has also made notable contributions towards the development of the Rainbow Garden at Bassetlaw, further showcasing their dedication to improving the hospital environment and providing visitors with a quiet and peaceful space for reflection.

Mary Payne, League of Friends Secretary, said: “The League of Friends fund-raise on behalf of the people of Bassetlaw for their local hospital.