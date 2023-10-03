Director for Education and Research at Bassetlaw Hospital awarded honorary professorship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dr Sam Debbage has been given the accolade in recognition of her clinical and academic contribution to education and research.

Sam has been Director for Education and Research since 2022 but has worked for the NHS for nearly 30 years, joining Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals in June 2015.

As an Honorary Professor, Sam will maintain an ongoing partnership with the Sheffield Hallam University, participating in pioneering initiatives involving teaching and research within the College of Health and Wellbeing and Life Sciences.”

DBTH Director for Education and Research, Professor Sam Debbage

Speaking about her Honorary Professorship Sam said: “I feel incredibly honoured to accept the appointment as an Honorary Professor at Sheffield Hallam University. This recognition not only signifies a personal accomplishment but also acknowledges the dedication and support of my colleagues from DBTH, who have collaborated with me and provided exceptional support throughout my journey.

“I’m eagerly looking forward to the ongoing partnership with SHU and the chance to collaborate closely with their esteemed team. Together, our shared goal is to make significant contributions to advancing education in the health and care sector. Through this appointment, my ambition is to stand as a source of inspiration for the upcoming generation of NHS professionals”

Professor in Healthcare Education and Dean of College of Health and Wellbeing and Life Sciences at Sheffield Hallam University Toni Schwarz said: “DBTH is a significant partner for Sheffield Hallam University and particularly for the College of Health Wellbeing and Lifesciences. As the Dean of the College, I work closely with Sam on a wider variety of projects and activities. Sam has presented inspirational lecturers to our prospective students and has also engaged in supporting our post graduate learners on developing research projects which will positively impact on patient outcomes. This award is significant as it indicates the value that Sam makes to our education and research profile at Sheffield Hallam University.”

