Previously, Simon held the role in an acting and joint capacity, and before that was the organisation’s Associate Director of Nursing for Clinical Speciality Services from 2019.

Simon said: “I am delighted to have been appointed Deputy Chief Nurse. Having worked at the trust for the past number of years, I am incredibly proud to be a part of Team DBTH and I can’t wait to see how we develop further and improve for those in our care.

“In my new role I look forward to working with colleagues as well as supporting the Trust in its vision to become the safest in England, outstanding in all that we do.”

Simon Brown has been appointed to the role of Deputy Chief Nurse at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH).

Qualifying as a Registered Nurse over 15 years ago, and undertaking all training at Bassetlaw Hospital, Simon joined Nottingham University Hospitals in 2006 as a Staff Nurse at the Trent Cardiac Centre. Following this, he held various roles progressing to become Interventional Cardiology Manager in 2012, before joining the Care Quality Commission in 2015.

Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at the trust, said: “Amongst a highly competitive field, I am delighted to have appointed Simon this role. Since joining the team in 2019, Simon has shown fantastic leadership skills, and it’s great to see him progress on this next step in his nursing journey.