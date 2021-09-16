Mental health charity Mind is calling for the Government to prioritise mental health, after figures showed a significant rise in the number of people receiving help across England in the last year.

NHS Digital figures show around 2,260 people were in contact with mental health services in the NHS Bassetlaw Clinical Commissioning Group area at the end of July.

Data reveals an increase in people accessing mental health support in Bassetlaw

This was an increase of 12% from 2,025 at the same point last year, though it was fewer than the 2,265 at the end of June.

Across England, 1.44 million people were in contact with mental health services at the end of July, a rise of 9% compared to the same month a year before.

It was also the highest figure for the month of July since comparable records began in 2016.

Leila Reyburn, policy and campaigns manager at Mind, said: "These figures demonstrate just how many of us are struggling with our mental health as we emerge from the pandemic.

"The Government must make sure significant investment is given to mental health services from the £5.5 billion it has committed to the NHS.

"Even before the pandemic, mental health services were playing catch up after decades of underfunding; now is the time for decision makers to put their money where their mouths are and prioritise the mental health of the nation."

Rethink Mental Illness said there is no one single factor driving the national increase in people using mental health services – but the pandemic has "undoubtedly had a significant influence".

Mark Winstanley, chief executive of the charity, said it has disrupted people’s access to support, leading to a backlog for care.

He added: “The last 18 months have clearly caused substantial emotional distress for people and this has been more acute for people living with severe mental illness.

"It has increased the risk factors which contribute to poor mental health such as debt, social isolation and unemployment.

"It is critical our health, social care and welfare systems are strengthened through reform and investment to address the new challenges faced by people experiencing mental illness.”

A spokesperson at NHS Bassetlaw CCG said that while the increase is correct, the CCG has managed to meet the demand through the ongoing investment in community-based mental health services.

Bassetlaw CCG said: “Even during this challenging time, our primary care and community based teams have still achieved considerable national success in the roll out of Health Checks for people with Learning Disabilities and we are increasing the numbers of Health Checks for those with Serious Mental Illness.

“These services are a small but important part of a wide range of initiatives that we are progressing in Bassetlaw to help local people receive the support and care they need to maintain their mental wellbeing.”