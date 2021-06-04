Zero Covid patients at Bassetlaw Hospital as more than 3,300 treated during pandemic

Bassetlaw Hospital chiefs have revealed there continue to be no patients in Worksop being treated for coronavirus.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:48 pm
Bassetlaw Hospital continues to have zero Covid patients.

In its latest update issued last night, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said there were no Covid-19 patients at Bassetlaw Hospital, Doncaster Royal Infirmary, or Montagu Hospital in Mexborough.

A spokesman said: “How long this will last, we really can't say, but given that we've been in this position since the beginning of the week, we are simply enjoying the moment.

"For your part, please stay safe and sensible, and put your arm forward when called for a Covid-19 vaccine.

“Since this pandemic began, colleagues have cared for more than 3,300 patients with this illness. We don't want it to climb any further.

"We know this pandemic is not over, however, if we all continue to play our part, we can ensure it will not be prolonged any longer than it needs to be.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 248 coronavirus deaths in Bassetlaw.

