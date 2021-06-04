Large amount of cash and 'Class A drugs' seized in raid on Worksop homes
Two people have been arrested after a ‘large amount’ of cash and suspected Class A drugs were seized in a raid on Worksop homes.
Police from Operation Reacher and the Worksop Neighbourhood Team executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at two properties on Edinburgh Walk yesterday (Thursday, June 3).
A spokesperson for West Bassetlaw Police said: “A large amount of cash and suspected Class A drugs were seized from the properties during the search.
"Two males aged 26 and 31 were arrested for possession of a controlled Class A drug with the intent to supply and are currently in police custody at this time.
They added: “Lads, your phones have been ringing off the hook since you were arrested and they were seized this afternoon.
"Probably wouldn't have chosen Backstreet Boys as a ringtone ourselves. Bit awkward.”