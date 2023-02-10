Two more Covid-related deaths recorded across Worksop and Retford
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Bassetlaw.
By Andrew Dowdeswell
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 12:27pm
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 428 people had died in the area by January 26, up from 426 on the week before.
They are among 16,706 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone whose death certificate, registered up to 14 days before February 9, mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 181,434 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 26.