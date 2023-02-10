The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 428 people had died in the area by January 26, up from 426 on the week before.

They are among 16,706 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A nurse puts on personal protective equipment in a ward for Covid patients. A total of 181,434 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded throughout England by January 26.

The figures include anyone whose death certificate, registered up to 14 days before February 9, mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.