Popular Worksop visitor attraction Mr Straw's House set to reopen after winter clean

Most National Trust properties inspire thoughts of historic mansions, wealth and grandeur but tucked away in a private cul-de-sac in Worksop, you’ll find Mr Straw’s House – the National Trust’s first small domestic property, acquired in 1990.

Mr Straw’s House is a preserved 1920s period home of a grocer's family, virtually unchanged since the Straws moved there in 1923.

A true step back in time, visitors can come and discover more about the family who refused to modernise. Visitors can spend time in the display rooms, hear stories of the family and get a glimpse of some of the collection usually hidden away in drawers and cupboards.

Mr Straw's House

There is also the opportunity to chat with the Collections & House team about how they care for over 30,000 treasured possessions and ordinary domestic items that can still be seen exactly where their owners left them.

This year, visitors can explore a hundred years of fashion, peeling back the layers to look at how a turn-of-the-century, middle-class family dressed and furnished their house to impress, and how their sense of style impacted the lives that they led.

The house is open on Thursdays and Fridays from March 2 to – October 27, 9am to 3pm.

Showing the parlour of Mr Straw's House. The interior has been preserved since the death of Walter and William Straw's parents.

Admission is by pre-booked timed self-led tours. Visits are in small groups of four people only, to help with the conservation work at the property. Please book through the Mr Straw’s House website. Admission: Adults £8, Children £4, National Trust members free. Car parking is available in the orchard opposite the house.

View of the mother's dressing table found in the parent's room of Mr Straw's House. The framed photographs show William (left) and Walter (right) as young men.