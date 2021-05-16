NHS data shows 42,175 people had received both jabs by May 9 – 44 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 37,945 were aged 40 and over – 57 per cent of the age group.

It means 4,230 people aged between 16 to 39 have received both doses.

More than two in five people are fully vaccinated against Covid in Bassetlaw

Across England, a third of people aged 16 and over have received their second vaccine dose.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across Bassetlaw.

Across Bassetlaw, 73 per cent of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Manton, Clumber and Elkesley, with 77.4 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Clarborough, Beckingham and Misterton, 77.2 per cent

3) Tuxford, Markham and Rampton, 76.3 per cent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Worksop Cheapside, 55.5 per cent

2) Worksop Town and South, 67.3 per cent

3) Worksop West, Shireoaks and Rhodesia, 71.2 per cent

Across England, 15 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 9 – 33 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 13.3 million people aged 40 and over – 47 per cent of the age group.

In total, 29.4 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 65 per cent of people over 16.