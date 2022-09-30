One more coronavirus death recorded in Bassetlaw over last week as number in hospital soars

A total of 383 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday, September 29 – up from 382 on September 22.

They are among 15,281 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Bassetlaw.

A total of 166,623 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 29.

The UK Covid dashboard is now being updated weekly on Thursdays.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 53 coronavirus patients in hospital, latest figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in trust hospitals for Covid-19 by 8am on September 28 was up from 48 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital, as well as Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Mexborough’s Montagu Hospital – occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 61 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 33.

Across England there were 7.024 people in hospital with Covid as of September 28, with 160 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 24 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 11 per cent.

