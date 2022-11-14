One more coronavirus death recorded in Bassetlaw over last week

A total of 398 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday, November 10, up from 397 on the week before.

They are among 15,817 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Bassetlaw.

A total of 171,680 deaths were recorded throughout England by November 10.

The UK Covid dashboard is now being updated weekly on Thursdays.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital, as well as Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Mexborough’s Montagu Hospital, was caring for 46 coronavirus patients in hospital, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 9 was down from 53 on the same day the previous week.

The number of DBTH beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 55 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 102.

Across England there were 5,647 people in hospital with Covid as of November 9, with 150 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 47 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32 per cent.

