One more coronavirus death recorded in Bassetlaw over last week

A total of 382 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday, September 22, – up from 381 on September 15.

They were among 15,232 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Bassetlaw.

A total of 166,228 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 22.

The UK Covid dashboard is now being updated weekly on Thursdays.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 48 coronavirus patients in hospital, latest figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in trust hospitals for Covid-19 by 8am on September 21 was up from 22 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital, as well as Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Mexborough’s Montagu Hospital – occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 66 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 29.

Across England there were 5,142 people in hospital with Covid as of September 21, with 145 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 3 per cent.