Need a Covid test in Worksop? Here is where you can get a lateral flow test

Bassetlaw currently has one of the highest rate of infections in Nottinghamshire.

With one in three people who have Covid not having any symptoms, but can still infect others, council bosses are urging people to have regular lateral flow tests

Rapid lateral flow testing for people without symptoms helps to identify those who are positive , so they can take steps to reduce the spread of the virus to other people.

A Covid-19 lateral flow test being processed (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Any who tests positive on their rapid test, will need to self-isolate along with anyone they live with and order a follow-up PCR test as soon as possible.

A mobile unit offering rapid lateral flow tests will be available at Old Market Square in Worksop outside the Savoy Cinema, Monday to Saturday, 10am-4.30pm for the next three weeks.